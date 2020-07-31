Kolkata police allow bicycles in lanes, by-lanes to facilitate people

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) The Kolkata police on Friday issued a notification allowing movement of bicycles on all lanes and by-lanes of the city for the convenience of the general public amid the Covid pandemic.

The notification was issued by the top cop Anuj Sharma.

It said: “Bicycles will be allowed in the lanes and by-lanes within the jurisdiction of Kolkata police. The bicycles should obey one-way restrictions and other traffic rules and regulations.”

However, restrictions will continue on the main arterial roads, flyovers and any other area as notified from time to time.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will be valid till August 31.

Meanwhile, at least 45 Kolkata police personnel, including two senior officers of the Detective Department, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, reports said.

With these, the number of active cases in the Kolkata Police is around 70. As many as 51 police officers, including five senior officers, have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

According to the state health department, over 1,536 people have died of COVID-19 in West Bengal while 67, 992 have been infected with the virus till July 30.

