Kolkata Police inspector dies of Covid-19

Kolkata, July 24 (IANS) A Kolkata Police inspector-rank official who was suffering from Covid-19 died on Friday.

Abhigyan Mukherjee was a Kolkata Traffic Police inspector posted at the city police headquarters in Lalbazar.

“I am extremely saddened to hear about the untimely demise of our colleague inspector Abhignan Mukherjee,” Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma tweeted.

Paying respect to the departed Covid warrior, he said: “My heart goes out to the family of this well known, vibrant and hardworking officer.”

Meanwhile, three temporary workers of the district magistrate’s office in Birbhum districts also tested Covid positive on Friday. District magistrate Moumita Godara Basu has also gone into home quarantine following the test reports of the trio, sources said. Her office has been thoroughly sanitised.

–IANS

