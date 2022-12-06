Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued summons to Bollywood actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal for the latter’s viral comments about Bengalis made during campaigning for the saffron party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections recently.

Rawal has been asked to be present at the Taltala police station by 2 p.m. on December 12.

On December 2, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim had filed a written complaint against Rawal, wherein he had alleged that the comments made by the actor were meant to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengalis and other communities across the country and cause public mischief.

While campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat last Tuesday, Rawal had said, “Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”

After his comments went viral, the actor had tendered an apology.

“Of course, fish is not the issue as Gujaratis cook and eat fish. But, to be clear, I meant illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. However, if I have offended your thoughts and views, I sincerely apologise,” he had tweeted.

