HEALTHINDIA

Kolkata’s air pollution levels worse than Delhi in last two days

NewsWire
0
0

The air pollution levels in Kolkata have turned to be worse than that of New Delhi during the first two days of the current week, Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday (December 12), the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 307, which is considered as “hazardous”, as against the national capital’s figure of 218, which is in the “very unhealthy” category.

The difference in the air quality levels in the two cities further increased on Tuesday (December 13). While the AQI for Kolkata was 314 or “hazardous” on that day, the figure for New Delhi was 177 or “unhealthy”.

Environment activist and green technologist, Somendra Mohan Ghosh said that Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial Hall, which is favourite place for morning walkers is the worst affected on this count.

“The AQI in this heritage zone is quite high. So the shine of marbles of the heritage building is being affected because of the high level of pollution in the area. At the same time, the air quality in the zone is not safe in the morning and evening hours,” he said.

He said that it is unfortunate that the Makrana marbles of this heritage structure in the city are getting exposed to and affected by the air pollution. According to him, all concerned including the West Bengal Heritage Commission and the heritage wing of Kolkata Municipal Corporation should take immediate steps on this count to save this iconic heritage structure.

Environmental experts feel that during the winter time, the pollution level increases because of natural reasons, when the concentration of the polluting particles in the air increases. However, activists like Ghosh feels that the human negligence like effecting the ban on polluting vehicles beyond a certain age, barring street-food vendors from using coal and kerosene gas ovens while cooking on the streets, among others aggravate this menace.

20221214-205002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 in US going to get worse: Fauci

    Australian border reopening delayed amid Omicron concerns

    Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer lays off 120 workers amid tough market conditions

    Committed to sharing all expertise in fight against Covid: Modi