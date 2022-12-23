INDIALIFESTYLE

Kolkata’s iconic Dover Lane Music Conference to be held from Jan 22-25

Kolkata’s iconic Dover Lane Music Conference, a globally-acclaimed musical event that is attended by the cream of India’s classical music circuit, will be back again with its original winter schedule next month. This will be the 71st edition of the musical event.

According to the organisers, the event could not stick to its original winter schedule in January 2022 because of several reasons, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was instead held in April.

However, the four-day event will be held as per its original winter schedule this time from January 22-25, 2023.

The event will be inaugurated on January 22 by tabla maestro Pandit Kumar Bose, who will also be felicitated with the ‘Sangeet Samman’ award. The other acclaimed participants on the night will include vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, among others.

The conference will also award 15 upcoming talents in Indian classical music circuit, selected through competitions from among 80 competitors.

Going by the tradition, the musical event will start each day at 8.30 p.m. and continue till 7 a.m. the next day. The venue of the event will be Nazrul Manch in south Kolkata.

The event was started by the city’s music connoisseurs way back in 1952 and over the years, it achieved global acclaim. The event also proved to be the dais of showcasing several upcoming talents of Indian classical music, who achieved global reputation in the days ahead.

