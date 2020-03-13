Kolkat’s Indian Museum shut till March 31

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) Three prime tourist attractions of the city – Indian Museum, Science City and Birla Industrial and Technology Museum – would remain shut for visitors from Sunday till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Museum’s trustee board at a meeting decided to close the iconic building and its premises to the visitors. The decision was taken as a large number of visitors from India as well as abroad come to see the exhibits, said an official.

