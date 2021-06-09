Actress Konkona Sensharma on Wednesday shared having mid-week blues.

Konkona posted a picture on Instagram in which she was seen dressed in a blue ensemble with white polka dots. She completed her look with silver jewellery and tied her hair into a braid.

“Mid week blues?” Konkona captioned the image.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to the comment section to compliment Konkona.

She said: “Pretty koko.”

Actress Tillotama Shome said: “Koko you just blew my blues away. Chummu many and heart full.”

Speaking about her work, the actress was recently seen in the anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans”, which released digitally. She was seen in the segment “Geeli Pucchi” along with Aditi Rao Hydari. It is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

