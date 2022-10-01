The Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov produced a relentless display to overcome American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-4 and reach the finals of the Korea Open Tennis Championships, here on Saturday.

In an aggressive performance, the fourth seed opened his shoulders to hit through Brooksby, firing 24 winners during the one-hour, 35-minute clash to reach his fifth tour-level final and first since Stockholm last November.

“I am very happy with my performance today. Jenson is a super tricky opponent and I am just happy to win today and be in the finals,” Shapovalov said.

Shapovalov rallied from a break down in the first set against the 21-year-old Brooksby and has yet to drop a set at the ATP 250 hard-court event. The fourth seed will look to continue that record and capture his second tour-level title when he plays Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the championship match.

The 23-year-old, who is up two spots to No. 22 in the ATP Live Rankings, lifted his only previous tour-level trophy in Stockholm in 2019. Earlier this season, Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and enjoyed a run to the last four in Dubai.

On the other hand, Brooksby was aiming to reach his third tour-level final of the season, having advanced to championship matches in Dallas and Atlanta.

