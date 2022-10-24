WORLD

Korean Air plane overshoots runway in Philippines airport

NewsWire
0
0

Korean Air Co. said Monday its flight KE631 with 173 people on board overran the runway while landing at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines a day earlier but no injuries were reported.

The flag carrier expressed its “genuine” regret as it always prioritizes safety in all of its operations, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“A thorough investigation will be performed together with the local aviation authorities and Korean authorities to determine the cause of this event,” Korean Air President Woo Kee-hong said in a statement.

The company remains committed to standing behind its promise of safe operations and will do its very best to institute measures to prevent any recurrence, he said.

Passengers have been escorted to three local hotels and an alternative flight is being arranged, the statement said.

The A330-300 plane, carrying 162 passengers and 11 crew members, attempted to land twice in bad weather and on the third attempt overran the runway at 11.07 p.m. on Sunday, the statement said.

Currently, the Cebu airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft and other flights to Cebu are being diverted to nearby airports or returning to their points of origin.

Airport authorities said in a statement the incident necessitated the temporary closure of the runway to allow for the safe removal of the aircraft.

“For now, all international and domestic flights to and from MCIA are cancelled until further notice,” the statement added.

20221024-085603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan Navy says it saved nine Indian crew members after ship...

    China puts up sprawling Covid camps with rows of cramped metal...

    Severe weather lashes Australia with flooding, fires

    Iranian envoy urges US, EU to return to full compliance with...