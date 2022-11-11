LIFESTYLEWORLD

Korean Air to expand flights on Asia routes amid eased curbs

Korean Air Lines Co. said on Friday it will expand the number of flights on routes to Asian countries from later this month as travel demand recovers amid eased Covid-19 curbs.

The South Korean flag carrier said it will gradually resume routes from Incheon to Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao, Sapporo, Okinawa and Tel Aviv from November 20 through December 26, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It will provide one flight a week on the Chinese routes to Shanghai, Nanjing and Qingdao from December 20, 7 and 11, respectively, while offering one flight per week on the two Japanese routes from December 1 as well as on the Israel route from December 26, it said.

The carrier currently offers flights on 55 international routes, sharply down from 96 routes before the pandemic hit the airline industry in early 2020.

The company said it will consider increasing the number of flights on its major routes depending on market demand.

