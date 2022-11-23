Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, at Punjab Raj Bhawan here and envisioned key interest in promotion of cultural and educational exchanges.

Extending warm welcome to the Korean delegation, Purohit advocated need for stronger bonds between the two countries. He suggested to enhance people-to-people contact through cultural exchange programmes and assured as the Chairman of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) the facilitation of cultural troupes from the five northern states of India.

The Governor apprised the envoy of the ease-of-doing business and the one-window clearance system for investment in Punjab and suggested that the Korean manufacturing industry would find a very suitable environment for setting up their units in the state.

He invited them to be the key partner of ‘Make in India’ initiative by forging business ties and setting up joint ventures in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Ambassador Chang Jae-bok made a reference to the study scholarships being extended to various Indian students studying in Korea.

He said the Korean embassy is hosting ‘Korea on the Move’ in Chandigarh.

‘Korea On the Move’ is an event which is organised by the embassy with an aim to enhance understanding between South Korea and Indian states and mutually benefit in diverse sectors, including promotion of Korean investment and business in the state and enhancing culture exchanges and developing tourist’s opportunity.

Looking for greater economic cooperation as part of the ‘Korea On the Move’, the embassy plans to host the ‘Korea-Chandigarh Economic Cooperation Forum’ with the CII and the ‘Korea Fair in Chandigarh’ at the Elante Mall here.

He said Korean pop songs, drama and movies are gaining ground with Indian audiences, indicating immense interest in each other’s entertainment industry.

