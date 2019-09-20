Korean beauty secrets for glass-like skin

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANSlife) Guess what’s the latest obsession in Korea? Glass skin. Simply said, skin as clear as glass. It’s a rage among the country’s skincare enthusiasts.

“But one doesn’t achieve that smooth and intensely hydrated and radiant skin overnight,” says Toinali Kinimi, Chief Executive Officer of Beauty Barn India. “It requires a disciplined regime and achievable goals with your skin, because glass skin doesn’t always mean having poreless, porcelain-like skin. It actually means having skin so healthy and hydrated that it glows with radiance, but there’s no shortcut to achieving that ethereal look,” says Kinimi.

If glass-skin sounds like a tall order, you can attempt for a glass-like skin. Kinimi has some Korean beauty tips at hand:

1. Double cleansing: Cleansing with an oil-based cleanser to melt away all the make-up, oil based impurities and dirt. Follow up with a water-based cleanser to ensure no impurities are left behind. Proper cleansing helps to prevent pore clogging and is one of the essential steps to achieving glass skin.

2. Hydration: A lot of people miss out on the importance of hydration. Proper hydration can instantly refresh and plump up dry, dehydrated skin and also help to take years off our face. Drink plenty of water as that’s the key to the right kind of hydration.

3. Exfoliation: Exfoliate with chemical exfoliants like AHA/BHA twice or thrice a week to avoid dead skin build-up. It also speeds up cell turnover, which in turn brightens skin.

4. Antioxidants: Give your skin an antioxidant boost to fight those everyday free radicals that cause us to age. Bywishtrend 21.5 pure vitamin C is a highly concentrated night serum with 90 per cent vitamins that can just do the trick.

5. Moisturise: Antioxidants helps fight free radical damage and using an antioxidant-based moisturiser to seal off everything gives skin an extra layer of protection and nourishment. Klairs’ Vitamin E mask is a multifunctional cream that can be used as a mask, sleeping pack and a daily moisturiser. It is fortified with vitamin E to remove wrinkles and prevent signs of ageing like niacinamide, and adenosine, and help brighten and firm up the skin.

6. Sunscreen: We cannot stop emphasising on the importance of sunscreen. No amount of skincare can equal sun protection. Make sure to apply sunscreen before you go out and reapply every two hours. There’s simply no alternative to sunscreen.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pg/rtp/lh