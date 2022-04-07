INDIALIFESTYLE

Korean Red Cross sends humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees

NewsWire
0
0

The Korean Red Cross said on Thursday that it has sent blankets and sanitary items worth 160 million won ($131,250) in its third tranche of humanitarian aid to support Ukrainian refugees.

The Republic of Korea National Red Cross (KNRC) said 9,369 blankets and 4,848 essential hygiene kits were sent by sea to Hungary to be used for Ukrainian evacuees staying in neighbouring countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, the KNRC provided 100,000 Swiss francs ($107,230) in late February and 1 million Swiss francs in mid-March in aid to Ukrainians who fled their country devastated by Russia’s invasion.

The non-profit organisation also sent emergency response teams on Wednesday to Hungary, Romania and Moldova. They will join international Red Cross networks to carry out humanitarian relief and reconstruction activities until April 29.

The KNRC is conducting a public donation campaign to support Ukrainians at its website until May 31.

20220407-144610

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gen Rawat’s death big loss for Kashmir; people lose well wisher,...

    Reconsider excluding Covid patient’s suicide as Covid death: SC to Centre

    CBI arrests IRS official, aide in bribery case

    B’luru airport named ‘Best Airport’ at Wings India Awards 2022