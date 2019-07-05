Koscielny refuses to travel with Arsenal for US tour

Washington, July 12 (IANS) Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, according to media reports.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time,” the English Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

The Gunners will play four matches on US soil as part of their pre-season tour, with their first match on Monday against MLS club Colorado Rapids, Xinhua news reports.

The 33-year-old has been with the club since 2010. He only started 13 Premier League matches last season due to injuries.

According to local media, Koscielny’s refusal to travel with the squad is due to his desire to return to France. French club Bordeaux are believed to have offered the defender a three-year deal to bring him back to his home country.

–IANS

rkm/bc