Kota bizman Paliwal is the new AAP chief in Rajasthan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Naveen Paliwal as its state chief in Rajasthan, and also fielded seven co-incharges in the state.

Naveen Paliwal, a resident of Kota, is in the business of car accessories. Paliwal was active during the Anna movement in 2013.

He has been continuously playing an active role in the party. Before the elevation, he was the divisional president of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP has got a new state president after four years. Earlier, farmer leader Rampal Jat was holding the post since March 2019.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a refurbished unit of the party would be formed in Rajasthan. After this statement, the party declared Paliwal as the new state president. Now it is believed that the executive committee will also be formed soon.

The AAP also announced new co-incharges for Rajasthan. These are seven MLAs from Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat who along with party’s Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra and new chief Paliwal will strengthen the party in the 200 Assembly seats in 50 districts of Rajasthan.

