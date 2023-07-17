INDIA

Kota coaching student commits suicide

NewsWire
0
2

Another Kota coaching student , Pushpendra Singh, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday.  

Pushpendra Singh had come to Kota seven days back for NEET coaching. He was living in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the hostel with his uncle’s son .

On Sunday, his cousin had gone to the market when Pushpendra hanged himself. When he returned after some time, he found the gate of the room closed.

He called Pushpendra, but when the gate did not open, he called the hostel operator and informed about the closure of the gate. When the hostel operator smashed the door, Pushpendra was seen hanging. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The relatives reached Kota from Jalore on Monday morning. In their presence, the police got the postmortem done and handed over the dead body to the relatives.

According to the police, no suicide note has been found from the student yet. In such a situation, the reason for the suicide would be clear only after the investigation.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s uncle raised the question that why are children committing suicide in Kota, the government should find the reason. “It has been seven days since our child came here. Now tell me, who should be held responsible. Kota, hostel, coaching or whom. We want the cause to be investigated and the truth to come out,” he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that around 15 cases have been reported in Kota in which students have either committed suicide or have tried to commit suicide in last six months.

2023071740674

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha train accident: 137 survivors arrive at Chennai railway station in...

    Centre-Delhi row: AAP leaders hail big win in Supreme Court

    2 cops, 2 teachers among 6 sacked in J&K for terror...

    Terrorists fire at 2 non-local labourers in J&K’s Anantnag