Another Kota coaching student , Pushpendra Singh, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday.

Pushpendra Singh had come to Kota seven days back for NEET coaching. He was living in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the hostel with his uncle’s son .

On Sunday, his cousin had gone to the market when Pushpendra hanged himself. When he returned after some time, he found the gate of the room closed.

He called Pushpendra, but when the gate did not open, he called the hostel operator and informed about the closure of the gate. When the hostel operator smashed the door, Pushpendra was seen hanging. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The relatives reached Kota from Jalore on Monday morning. In their presence, the police got the postmortem done and handed over the dead body to the relatives.

According to the police, no suicide note has been found from the student yet. In such a situation, the reason for the suicide would be clear only after the investigation.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s uncle raised the question that why are children committing suicide in Kota, the government should find the reason. “It has been seven days since our child came here. Now tell me, who should be held responsible. Kota, hostel, coaching or whom. We want the cause to be investigated and the truth to come out,” he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that around 15 cases have been reported in Kota in which students have either committed suicide or have tried to commit suicide in last six months.

