INDIA

Kota suicides: Police patrol coaching centre areas, issue helpline numbers

NewsWire
0
0

After three coaching students in Rajasthan’s Kota district died by suicide in separate incidents, the administration has started taking measures to help the students, including police foot patrolling, and also issued helpline numbers.

As per the new initiative, the city police will contact the students by visiting the coaching institutes and hostels. Efforts will be made to solve their problems.

The Kota police have issued helpline numbers in three police station areas and have also started foot patrolling in the evenings. Action will be taken against anti-social elements. Jawans of Abhya Patrol/District Special Branch/District Special Team are also monitoring the coaching centre areas.

The district collector on Wednesday held a meeting regarding compliance of the guidelines in which the representatives of all administrative officers, hostels and coaching institutes, including the City Superintendent of Police were present. Several decisions were taken in the meeting.

Administrative service officers have been appointed for the inspection of coaching institutes. They have been asked to report every month to the district level committee if violations were found. They will also ensure that the guidelines are followed in the coaching institutes.

It has been decided that not more than 100 students should be kept in any batch. Important phone numbers, helpline numbers should be written outside the coaching centres. Counsellors should be appointed in the coaching institutes on the basis of merit.

Sports competitions should be organised every week which can help destress the students. Along with counselling of the students and parents at the time of admission, information should be given about the options in other fields apart from medical and IT fields.

Weekly holiday in coaching institutes and compliance of not conducting exams on every second day should be compulsorily done.

In case of stress and absenteeism of the students, information should be given to the nearby police station.

Biometric system should be compulsorily implemented in the coaching centres. The coaching institute should also be held responsible for missing students.

20221215-102601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Election Commission withdraws appointment of Sonu Sood as Punjab icon

    Multi-lingual actress Pavithra Lokesh lodges complaint against stalking

    Number game suits Nitish if he goes with Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

    Eco offender Vannarakkal deported from Saudi to India, arrested