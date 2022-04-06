Celebrity couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reported to have had a secret wedding in Las Vegas on the same night of the Grammy Awards 2022.

It is believed that the pair eloped and were married by an Elvis impersonator but apparently their secret marriage cannot be considered legal as they did not have a license.

As per People magazine, just a few short hours after the Blink-182drummer, Travis Barker performed on stage at the Grammys 2022, he had a secret wedding with Kourtney Kardashian at the One Love Wedding Chapel. The private ceremony is said to have taken place at around 1.30 AM in the morning and the two likely came there directly after attending the awards as they were both wearing the same clothes.

The Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People that he had no idea they were coming until they pulled up outside the chapel.

According to Frierson, the couple’s main condition for the ceremony was that Elvis Presley was “mandatory”. He added that “they came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October 2021, eight months after they announced officially on Instagram that they are together.

In February 2021, Kourtney had shared pictures of her and Barker holding hands on her Instagram and she confirmed that the two of them had been long-time friends but were now taking their relationship to the next level.

When Barker proposed to Kourtney the couple had shared pictures of the proposal on their social media and they both stated that the engagement was “like a dream come true”.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage, though she and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick share three children. Travis Barker was married twice before this. His first marriage was to Melissa Kennedy from whom he got divorced in 2002. His second marriage was to Shanna Moakler with whom he shares two children, a boy and a girl. His second divorce was in 2008.