ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker

NewsWire
0
0

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she is expecting her first baby with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 44, announced the pregnancy news at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

Kourtney held up a sign reading: “Travis I’m Pregnant,” as seen in a video they posted in a joint Instagram. She later kissed the drummer to celebrate the news.

Kourtney’s pregnancy comes one year after the Poosh founder tied the knot with the rocker in front of friends and family in Italy, eonline reported.

The couple is entering a new chapter together as they prepare to welcome a baby. As fans have seen on their Hulu show The Kardashians, Kourt and Travis have been trying to have a baby together for some time now.

The baby will join Kourtney’s three children from a prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Kourtney and Travis became romantically involved in late 2020 after nearly a decade of friendship.

They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and were engaged by that October.

20230617-154004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Patriarchy: The losers’ war cry (Column: B-Town)

    Brendon Frazer found it scary to film naked shower fight scene...

    Destruction Looms in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer starring Cillian Murphy

    ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ races to $69 mn opening, ‘Ambulance’ in...