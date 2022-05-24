New Delhi, May 24 (IANSlife) The bride wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, which she accessorised with a sweeping veil. Flowers inspired by the seaside town’s many Mediterranean gardens, as well as a depiction of the Virgin Mary, hand embroidered into the headpiece. Based on one of Barker’s tattoos, the religious iconography is accompanied by text that reads “family loyalty respect.” She accessorised with tulle gloves and lace pumps.

The wedding took place at Villa Olivetta, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s idyllic estate. The turn-of-the-century home features a castellated lookout tower, terraces for al fresco dining, and panoramic views of the crystalline Mediterranean.

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said “I do”, they threw a lavish wedding reception at Castello Brown for their friends and family. Despite the fact that the wedding festivities lasted several days, the newlyweds partied until 3 a.m.

Alabama Barker went live on Instagram during the reception, showing fans her father and Kardashian celebrating their new marriage. Kardashian wore a sheer black lace mini dress with a matching short veil for her post-ceremony look.

According to media, Andrea Bocelli opened the reception with a performance of “I Found My Love in Portofino,” according to a source, and was followed by “cabaret-style acts orchestrated by Dolce & Gabbana.”

