Kovai Selvaraj appointed DMK media cell’s Deputy Secretary

DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has appointed Kovai Selvaraj as the Deputy Secretary of the party’s of media affairs wing.

Selvaraj, who joined AIADMK after being expelled from the Congress in 2015, has joined the DMK in December 2022.

The notification about the appointment of Selvaraj as the party Deputy Secretary was published in the Saturday edition of the party’ mouthpiece – ‘Murasoli’.

Senior DMK leader and organising secretary, S. Duraimurugan, who appointed Selvaraj on the post, said that he was appointed under Rule 18 and 19 of the party by-law.

It is to be noted that Selvaraj was a former MLA and also Coimbatore district secretary of the AIADMK and was an ardent supporter of former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

Interestingly, he was expelled from Congress in 2015 over his critical remarks against the Congress alliance with the DMK.

