Kovalam Leela Raviz among top 20 ambassador hotels worldwide

Leela Raviz, country’s iconic hotel overlooking the pristine Kovalam beach, has achieved the eighth place among the top 20 ambassador hotels worldwide.

Designed by world renowned architect Charles Correa, Leela Raviz is the only hotel from India on the list as rated by the prestigious Travel & Leisure magazine.

The award comes at a time when the hotel owned by RP Group headed by millionaire Kerala businessman Ravi Pillai, is celebrating its golden jubilee.

Responding to the development, Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager of Kovalam Leela Raviz said, “The new recognition will increase our responsibility towards providing better service.”

This achievement, he said, not only benefits the Leela Raviz but also opens up new possibilities for the tourism industry in Kerala.

In 1969, under the leadership of Indian Tourism Development Corporation, the famous architect Charles Correa started the construction of the hotel.

On December 17, 1972, Ashoka Hotel in Kovalam was officially inaugurated by the then Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon.

Among those who have by now stayed in the iconic hotel include Jacqueline Kennedy, Winnie Mandela, Sir Paul McCartney, John Kenneth Galbareth, Professor Watson, Dr Amartya Sen, JRD Tata, Dalai Lama to name a few.

Ashoka Hotel Kovalam was privatised by the then central government in 2002.

First the M4 Group and then the Leela Group acquired the ownership of the hotel.

20230420-112003

