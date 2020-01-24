Kovind, Modi, others tweet condolences on Nashik accident deaths

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders on Wednesday tweeted their condolences over the death of 25 persons in a road accident in Maharashtra.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, Kovind tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families; wishing for an early recovery to those injured.”

Modi tweeted: “The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote: “Anguished by the news of the road accident in Nashik. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Praying for the quick recovery of the injured.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted on similar lines.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “Very shocking! My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.”

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus and an auto-rickshaw had collided and plunged into a well on the busy Malegaon-Deola Road near Malegaon on Tuesday evening. While the death toll as of now stands at 25, 30 others were rescued.

–IANS

