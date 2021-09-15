President Ram Nath Kovind will address the special session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly being organised on the occasion of golden jubilee of the hill state’s statehood on Friday, an official statement sai.

The President, who is visiting the state from September 16 to 19, will also the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla on September 18, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

–IANS

niv/vd