Kozhikode plane crash: Cricket fraternity expresses shock & grief

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Cricket fraternity has expressed shock and offered condolences after an Air India Express plane skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, leaving 18 dead — including the two pilots — and several others injured.

The Air India Express aircraft — carrying 190 persons, including six crew members — flying in from Dubai, skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening and plunged into the deep valley below.

Following the mishap, Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, “Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

“Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news,” said Rohit Sharma from his Twitter handle.

“Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

“My thoughts with the families of those affected by #KozhikodeAirCrash. The visuals from Kerala are heartbreaking. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” said Ravi Shastri.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress,” wrote Irfan Pathan.

“Kozhikode #flightcrash .. is there anything that this year won’t see??” tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammad Kaif tweeted: “2 tragedies in Kerala today. First the landslide in Idukki district and now the #AirIndia flight that crashed in #Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends & families of those who tragically lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Stay strong Kerala!”

“Shocking news of the Kozhikode flight crash. Prayers for the passengers and crew. 2020 please have mercy,” said Yuvraj Singh.

