INDIA

Kozhikode train arson case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi inspired by Zakir Naik, says NIA

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the train arson case which left three dead and nine others injured in Kerala’s Kozhikode, on Thursday said that accused Shahrukh Saifi was inspired by Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

As part of the investigation, the probe agency conducted searches at ten locations in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area – where the accused hails from.

According to an official, the searches this morning covered the properties of Shahrukh Saifi besides other suspects.

Saifi was arrested on April 6, on charges of committing arson. He was charged with setting on fire the D1 coach of Alleppey Kannur Executive Express, leading to the tragic death of a child and two others.

Initially, a case in this respect was lodged at Kozhikode Railway Police Station in Kerala. On April 17, the NIA took over the investigations.

So far, the NIA’s probe has revealed that Saifi was a follower of various radical Islamic preachers, including Zakir Naik, Pakistan-based Tariq Jamil, Israr Ahamed and Taimoor Ahmed.

Thursday’s searches led to the seizure of a number of digital devices, including mobile phones, laptop and hard disk, along with other documents.

Further investigations in the case are on.

20230511-164806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt blocks Telegram Channel with derogatory posts about Hindu women

    Rawalpindi pitch used for first England-Pakistan Test rated as ‘below average’

    Gurugram: 4 arrested for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

    K’taka minister raps Mysuru admin over oxygen supply after hospital tragedy