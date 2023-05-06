INDIA

Kozhikode train blaze: NIA takes accused for evidence collection

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time after taking over the case of a Delhi youth setting ablaze passengers on a train bound to Kannur last month, the NIA on Saturday took the accused out for evidence collection.

The accused was taken to a petrol pump at Shornur and the railway station from where he boarded the train and later committed the crime after the train left the Kozhikode station.

The incident took place on April 2 when the train bound for Kannur left Kozhikode. Shahrukh Saifi, the 27-year-old Delhi resident, set a few passengers ablaze by dousing them with petrol in the moving train.

He later travelled on the same train to Kannur and after a few hours boarded a train from there and got down at Ratnagiri in Maharastra.

Three passengers who witnessed the incident jumped out of the moving train in fear and died, while nine others suffered burn injuries.

20230506-231602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sequoia had ‘biggest axe to grind’ against me: Ashneer in his...

    ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to join...

    BJP, Cong fight for political survival in TN

    An air of unease as mining, stone crusher units up pollution...