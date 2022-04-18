INDIA

KP body demands clarification from AAP on Maan’s meeting with UK MP

NewsWire
0
6

‘Roots in Kashmir’, a body of Kashmiri Pandits, on Monday demanded clarification from the Aam Admi Party over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s recent meeting with UK Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

The organisation said that Maan should express regret over the recent meeting. Dhesi had met Mann along with newly-elected Rajya Sabha member and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday.

“Tanmanjeet Dhesi’s views on Khalistan are there in public domain. He also believes that Kashmir is a disputed territory and India had no right to abrogate Article 370,” Amit Raina, spokesperson of ‘Roots in Kashmir’, said.

Speaking to IANS, Raina said that Dhesi has been quite vocal on conducting plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, a line very similar to the one taken by ‘his benefactors’ in Pakistan.

“His stand on Kashmir is a direct attack on the integrity and sovereignty of this nation and should not be acceptable to any Indian, irrespective political ideology,” he said.

Raina added that is is very disturbing to see the Chief Minister of an Indian state entertaining a well-known supporter of Pakistan on the issues of Kashmir and Khalistan.

The Kashmiri Pandit’s body alleged that Dhesi attended several anti-India conferences on Kashmir, including last year’s ‘Kashmir Solidarity Conference’ organized by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir, United Kingdom.

The organisation also demanded that the government of India should revoke Dhesi’s OCI card and deport him immediately.

20220418-210605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP working on strategy to form govt in Goa in case...

    CBI takes over probe in death of Jharkhand judge

    Pineapple-based agroforestry can address climate change challenges

    It is ‘Goonda Raj’ in Kerala, says Leader of Opposition Satheeshan