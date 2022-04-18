‘Roots in Kashmir’, a body of Kashmiri Pandits, on Monday demanded clarification from the Aam Admi Party over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s recent meeting with UK Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

The organisation said that Maan should express regret over the recent meeting. Dhesi had met Mann along with newly-elected Rajya Sabha member and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday.

“Tanmanjeet Dhesi’s views on Khalistan are there in public domain. He also believes that Kashmir is a disputed territory and India had no right to abrogate Article 370,” Amit Raina, spokesperson of ‘Roots in Kashmir’, said.

Speaking to IANS, Raina said that Dhesi has been quite vocal on conducting plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, a line very similar to the one taken by ‘his benefactors’ in Pakistan.

“His stand on Kashmir is a direct attack on the integrity and sovereignty of this nation and should not be acceptable to any Indian, irrespective political ideology,” he said.

Raina added that is is very disturbing to see the Chief Minister of an Indian state entertaining a well-known supporter of Pakistan on the issues of Kashmir and Khalistan.

The Kashmiri Pandit’s body alleged that Dhesi attended several anti-India conferences on Kashmir, including last year’s ‘Kashmir Solidarity Conference’ organized by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir, United Kingdom.

The organisation also demanded that the government of India should revoke Dhesi’s OCI card and deport him immediately.

