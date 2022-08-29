WORLD

Kremlin lays groundwork for referenda to annex parts of Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Russia appears to be laying the groundwork for annexing occupied parts of Ukraine by holding referenda.

Kremlin official Sergei Kiriyenko cited recent surveys on Sunday showing that support in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbas, for joining Russia is between 91 per cent and 92 per cent, reports dpa news agency.

In the recently conquered regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya, Kiriyenko said the level of support was between 75 per cent and 77 per cent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has routinely said that if the people showed support for joining his country, then the Kremlin would respond.

However, Russia is not in full control of all the regions that it hints are ready to be annexed.

Ukraine controls large parts of Donetsk and has hinted at a counter-offensive in Kherson.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian army’s Operational Command South said they have attacked three Russian command posts and at least two ammunition depots in Kherson.

The Command said that their forces killed 11 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 rocket launchers, three armoured vehicles and a self-propelled howitzer.

20220829-085004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hundreds of Palestinians injured in fierce West Bank clashes

    Russia bans more EU officials from entry

    159 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

    India men’s hockey team to employ ‘zoom out, zoom in’ philosophy...