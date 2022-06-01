WORLD

Kremlin says US ‘adding fuel to fire’ by supplying arms to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
7

The US is “adding fuel to fire” by supplying weapons to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in response to US President Joe Biden’s decision to provide more advanced missile systems to Ukraine, media reports said.

“We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire,” Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call, CNN reported.

The Ukrainian authorities have long asked the United States to supply high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Biden said on Tuesday the US is providing Ukraine “more advanced rocket systems and munitions” as its war with Russia grinds on.

“Such supplies do not contribute to the Ukrainian leadership’s willingness to resume peace negotiations,” Peskov said, CNN reported.

Peskov also added the Kremlin does not trust Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s words that Kiev would not use multiple launch rocket systems to attack the Russian territory if they receive them from the US.

Washington’s arming of Ukraine with heavier weapons increases the risk of direct US-Russia confrontation regardless of American statements that they want to mitigate this risk, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

The diplomat was commenting on the news that the US has decided to supply HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine.

Any arms supplies, which continue and escalate, increase the risk of such a development,” Ryabkov told journalists, referring to the possibility of a direct confrontation between Russia and the US, RT reported.

20220601-184005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US to re-assess its relations with Pakistan

    2nd case of Omicron Covid-19 variant confirmed in Japan

    UN official urges transparent probe into Beirut blasts

    Czech Republic elected to UN Human Rights Council