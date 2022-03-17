Moscow considers “inadmissible and unforgivable” the words of US President Joe Biden, who called Russia President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Press Secretary.

Peskov also said that hundreds of thousands of people around the world have been killed by US bombs.

The words of Biden, who called Putin a “war criminal”, are “absolutely inadmissible, unacceptable, unforgivable”, said Peskov, RT reported.

“Our President is a very wise, far-sighted and cultured international figure and the head of the Russian Federation,” said Peskov while answering a question as to why Putin does not answer the American leader.

Moscow cannot take into account the decision of the International Court of Justice, which demanded an immediate halt to the special military operation in Ukraine, said Peskov.

He added that negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will continue.

“Our delegation, headed by (Vladimir) Medinsky, with the participation of experts and relevant departments, is ready to work around the clock, and it demonstrates this readiness. Unfortunately, we do not see a similar zeal on the Ukrainian side,” Peskov added.

