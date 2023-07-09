In the era of technological development, the use of technology is increasing in all sectors including agriculture. There is a need to acquaint the farmers with the latest techniques and innovations related to agriculture in the country and the world, so that they can increase their earnings. For this, the slogan of “Lab to Land” was given by the government long ago.

In order to make this slogan a reality, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to organise a Krishi Kumbh in Lucknow in November which can be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first Krishi Kumbh was organised at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute, Lucknow in 2018 from October 25 to 28. This time also the Kumbh will be organised at the same place.

Opportunity for farmers as well as entrepreneurs.

Krishi Kumbh will prove to be a great opportunity for farmers as well as entrepreneurs who innovate in farming equipment. Here they will not only be able to showcase their technologies and products, but also connect with potential customers.

All departments related to agriculture will participate in the second Krishi Kumbh and will set up stalls on their respective schemes. Apart from this, they will display the successes related to farming. In these departments, animal husbandry, sugarcane, silk, fisheries, horticulture, and UP Land Improvement Corporation, etc. are prominent.

Special focus on these topics

In the second Krishi Kumbh, special attention will be given to crop diversification, organic farming, ground water conservation, fruit farming, hydroponics, vertical garden, medicinal plants cultivation. Apart from improved methods of animal husbandry, information will be given on other options of income such as poultry, goat rearing, duck rearing, chestnut and makhana farming, colour and ornamental fish and agroforestry.

Workshop topics

Workshops will also be organised to explain the important subjects to the people. The Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Research Council will select the topics and panel experts for different sessions.

The topics proposed for these will include cow-based natural farming, role of Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) in agriculture, digital farming, startups in agriculture, benefits of agricultural mechanisation, post harvest management. Along with this Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with some companies and institutions.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that through this Krishi Kumbh, the farmers of the state will get familiar with global technology. Some of these progressive and innovative farmers will use them, which will help other farmers to connect with them. This will create a chain, which will increase the income and well-being of the farmers.

