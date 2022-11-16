A Krishi Start-up Kisan Mela will be organized in the state with the aim of increasing the income of farmers by connecting them with modern techniques of agriculture.

On the initiative of Assembly Speaker Om Birla, these agriculture start-up fairs will start from Kota in January. Birla held a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and senior officials of the agriculture departments of the Centre and the state.

In the meeting organised in the Parliament House premises, Birla said that the farmer is the food provider of the country. Farmers had played a leading role in facing challenging situations like the corona pandemic. We want the farmers to progress, if the farmer is prosperous then the country will also move forward towards prosperity. For this, it is necessary that farmers are connected with new techniques of agriculture, so that they can get more yield in less area using less resources. With this, by adding value to your produce, you can get more income from it, he stated.

Birla said that start-ups in the agriculture sector can play an effective role in this direction. Recently, the products and services of many start-ups who came to the fair organized at Delhi Pusa Institute were impressive. We want the farmers of Rajasthan to also see, understand and use these products. To connect farmers with this, agricultural start-up fairs should be organized in Rajasthan.

Appreciating Birla’s idea, Tomar directed the Union agriculture ministry to prepare the officials for it. He also said that this idea is of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, so it should also start from his parliamentary constituency Kota. The preparations for the event should be done in such a way that the new technology and research coming in the agriculture sector can be shown and explained to the farmers.

The crop insurance scheme was also discussed in the meeting. Birla said that it is necessary to ensure that all farmers get the benefit of crop insurance. For this, the Central and state officials should work together to remove the anomalies in the implementation of the crop insurance scheme.

It was decided in the meeting that along with start-ups, farmers will also be told about the importance of agro-processing. Along with this, bio-fertilizer companies, seed companies and other companies related to the agriculture sector should be brought there so that farmers can communicate directly with them.

