ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Krishna is truth and the truth has won,’ says producer of ‘Karthikeya 2’

NewsWire
0
0

The unit of director Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’, which is ecstatic with the audience’s response to the film, has thanked the audience, the media and the well wishers of the film its gratitude.

Taking to Twitter, the film’s producer, Abhishek Agarwal wrote: “We made a film with belief in Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to tell the world about the legend and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.”

“In spite of many hurdles, we strove to give you the best cinematic experience and we are glad that you loved the film. Thank you to all our media friends, well wishers and the audience for making ‘Karthikeya 2’ a blockbuster. Krishna is truth and the truth has won! Thank you!”

The film, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed to the first week of August. It eventually released on August 13 to rave reviews from the critics and the audience.

20220814-163005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ajay, Alia, Tollywood stars greet Rajamouli on his 48th birthday

    Rani, Saif on how they pulled off Abu Dhabi heist shoot...

    ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ to release on...

    Vikram wraps up his shoot for ‘Cobra’