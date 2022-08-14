The unit of director Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu film ‘Karthikeya 2’, which is ecstatic with the audience’s response to the film, has thanked the audience, the media and the well wishers of the film its gratitude.

Taking to Twitter, the film’s producer, Abhishek Agarwal wrote: “We made a film with belief in Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to tell the world about the legend and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.”

“In spite of many hurdles, we strove to give you the best cinematic experience and we are glad that you loved the film. Thank you to all our media friends, well wishers and the audience for making ‘Karthikeya 2’ a blockbuster. Krishna is truth and the truth has won! Thank you!”

The film, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed to the first week of August. It eventually released on August 13 to rave reviews from the critics and the audience.

20220814-163005