All the cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute will now be heard by the Allahabad High Court.

The high court has transferred the cases currently being heard in the lower court in Mathura to itself.

It had on May 3 reserved its judgment on a petition seeking transfer of the case, in which Hindu devotees have claimed right over the land on which the Shahi Masjid Idgah is built, from the Mathura district court to the high court.

It was stated in the petition that the Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura holds national importance and should be heard in the high court.

The petition was filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura through Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others and also the counsel for the respondents.

The respondents in the case are the Management Committee of the Shahi Masjid Idgah next to Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Katra Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura, and Shri Krishna Janam Sthan Sewa Sansthan.

The applicants had filed a civil suit before the civil judge (senior division) for declaration and injunction claiming the right of the Hindu community over Idgah mosque while stating it was constructed after demolishing Hindu temples and such construction cannot be a mosque as no Waqf was ever created.

The land was never dedicated to the construction of the mosque, the plea stated.

