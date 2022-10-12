ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Krishna Kaul opens about his fitness regime

NewsWire
0
0

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Krishna Kaul opens up about his fitness regime and how he prefers to do cycling for staying fit and healthy. He is seen playing the second-generation lead along with Mugdha Chaphekar in the daily soap which started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as lead actors.

Krishna, who was also seen as a contestant on ‘Roadies’ and was also part of the web series ‘Puncch Beat’, says he loves to do cycling every day.

He mentions: “Since my childhood, I have loved cycling and according to me, it is one of the best ways to stay fit. Whenever I get some time from my busy schedule, I just take my cycle and go for a long ride. While it helps me to stay physically fit, it also gives me mental peace.”

With a busy working schedule, the actor says it is not easy to follow a fitness regime thus he has decided to cycle to the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

“But, because of the hectic schedule, it gets difficult for me to do this every day, hence, recently I cycled to the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. The ride was from Andheri to Powai which is approximately seven km. Although this was the first time, I have decided to do this often now. To top it up, it’s an eco-friendly activity that I feel every person must try to imbibe in their regular commute,” he adds.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

20221012-135407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    R. Madhavan: Comedy requires artistes to have impeccable timing

    Anees Bazmee on Rajiv Kapoor: I have beautiful memories as we...

    Directors Guild fetes Spike Lee with Lifetime Achievement Award

    Kollywood rallies behind Suriya, actor Sathyaraj seconds Bharathirajaa’s stand