ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Krishna Mukherjee brings out a headstrong character in ‘Hasratein’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Krishna Mukherjee will be seen playing a strong girl, who decides to live life on her terms without caring about either family or society in the web series ‘Hasratein’.

She said that she relates to the story as it reflects what she has seen in her real life.

Krishna said: “It’s a story I relate to. During my college days, a friend of mine who was popularly known for her smile was hiding her pain behind that beautiful smile. She was not left with the option of choosing her partner and my story is along similar lines.”

The 30-year-old actor is known for her roles in ‘Kuch Toh Hai’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘Shubh Shagun’, and many more. She added how many times it is seen that women are forced to get married or choose their partner as per their parent’s wish. “It is disheartening to see such practices still prevalent in our society. So, I channeled my personal experience to essay the role of Jyoti, a strong girl, who chose to have her way in a patriarchal society,” she added.

The series features Monalisa, Adaa Khan, Krishna Mukherjee, Ravi Bhatia, Vin Rana, Shilpa Tulaskar, Sana Sayyad, Siddharth Sharma, Ayussh Anand and Sahil Uppal. It will be streaming on Hungama Play.

20221129-163204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cara Delevingne: Growing up queer was isolating

    ‘Mortal Kombat’ sequel in the works with ‘Moon Knight’ screenwriter

    Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ to compete with Ravi Teja’s ‘Khiladi’

    Karan Kundrra talks about challenges of shooting ‘Inni Si Gal’