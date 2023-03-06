ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

While sharing some interesting anecdotes, both Krishna and Huma would be seen discussing some relevant topics.

In a promo, they were seen entertaining the audience with their hilarious conversation with host Renil Abraham.

During the show, Krishna shared whom she thinks is a perfect match for Huma in the industry.

Krishna said: “I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like her (Huma).”

This came as a surprise not just to the audience but to Huma herself.

Krishna while sharing about her experience on the show, said: “I haven’t been a part of many talk shows, but when I was approached by Renil, I was extremely excited to be part of the show once again. I was elated when I learned that Huma will be joining me as my partner in crime. She is such a fun person to be with, you can never run out of good conversations when you have her company.”

Huma said: “It was an instant yes, knowing the episode will feature me alongside Krishna, sounded so much fun. She is a lovely person, all about good vibes, and has a great sense of humour. We had a blast shooting together, and almost forgot that we were on a chat show.”

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

20230306-195603

