New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari and others accused in the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Rai represented Mohammadabad Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. He was killed in broad daylight on November 29, 2005.

–IANS

