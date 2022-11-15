Death of veteran actor Krishna’s death plunged Tollywood into a gloom on Monday .

The legendary actor passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad early Tuesday while undergoing treatment after he suffered cardiac arrest. He was 79.

The Telugu film industry mourned the death of the superstar. Leading Tollywood personalities expressed their deep shock and grief.

Megastar Chiranjeevi said that he was shocked to know about the passing away of Krishna. He stated the grief can’t be expressed in words.

The former Union minister described Krishna as a great humanist and affable person known for his determination, perseverance and courage.

Chiranjeevi tweeted that Krishna had carved a niche for himself not just in Telugu film industry but the entire Indian film industry.

Actor politician Pawan Kalyan described Krishna’s death as an irreparable loss for the Telugu film industry. He recalled that his family had good relations with Krishna since the days when the film industry was in Madras.

The Jana Sena leader said Krishna’s contributions to Tollywood as an actor, director and producer would always be remembered. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Krishna’s son Mahesh Babu and other family members.

Senior actor and Andhra Pradesh legislator Balakrishna termed Krishna’s death as shocking. He said the superstar’s passing away was a huge loss to Tollywood. He recalled that Krishna had acted in many films with his father and legendary actor NTR.

NTR’s grandson and popular actor Junior NTR also condoled the death of Krishna. He said the superstar would always be remembered for his contributions to Tollywood. He recalled that the veteran actor brought many pathbreaking changes in the industry.

