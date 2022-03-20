ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Krish’s upcoming plans for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

By NewsWire
0
13

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is one of the long-delayed projects in Telugu. Despite having Telugu star hero Pawan Kalyan as the hero, the movie is somehow not making much progress.

It seems like director Krish has decided to change plans so as to resume the shooting soon.

As per Krish’s sketch, he wants the movie to get a wrap as soon as possible so that the post-production works are kept in a loop.

Eyeing the Dasara season for the release of the epic movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, Krish will make plan hereafter.

Once the shooting resumes, the team will have to pitch up with the pace and work towards the completion of the big-ticket movie.

Billed to be an epic drama, Pawan will essay the role of a warrior in the movie.

20220320-173402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dilip Kumar’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered: Rahul

Thaman thanks doctor for quick recovery from Covid-19

Shiv Panditt: Experience of shooting in Kargil changed me from within

Karan Aujla can’t wait to see fans reaction on ‘Click That...