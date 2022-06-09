ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kristen Stewart opens casting gates for ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’ reality series

NewsWire
0
0

‘Twilight’ star Kristen Stewart is all set to conduct auditions for her upcoming queer paranormal reality series as she will be calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production, reports ‘Variety’.

Stewart said in a video shared by her hairstylist and friend C.J. Romero on Instagram, “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever. We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure.”

As per ‘Variety’, Stewart, who identifies as LGBTQ+, first revealed that she was working on putting together a ghost-hunting reality series in an interview with ‘The New Yorker’ in November 2021. “Gay people love pretty things,” Stewart said at the time. “So we are aiming for a richness.” She also described the project as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”

According to the casting call announcement, Stewart will serve as an executive producer on the untitled ghost-hunting reality series. The project represents the actress’s latest move to working behind-the-scenes. Stewart is also preparing to make her directorial feature debut, an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir ‘The Chronology of Water’. She is also writing a TV series with her fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

20220609-113805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Film on Miles Davis wins two News & Documentary Emmys

    ‘Nomadland’ censored in China after filmmaker faces backlash

    ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ drops on OTT on...

    Chrissy Teigen asks President Biden to unfollow her: It’s not you,...