‘Twilight’ actor Kristen Stewart is gearing up for auditions for her forthcoming reality show project. It is said to be a queer paranormal reality series titled, ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’

As per Kristen she is looking for a cast of the queerest ghost hunters and mediums for the audition as she wants a show that’s the “most gayest and most fun-est” production.

“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” the ‘Twilight’ star said this in a video shared by her friend and hairstylist CJ Romero on Instagram, on June 6, Monday.

She added, “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure.”

Romero wrote in the captions, “WE ARE CASTING!!!! Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what…. NOW WE GET TO CAST THIS THING???? Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us.”

Kristen Stewart who identifies herself as LGBTQ+ first shared that she was working on a ghost hunting reality show in November 2021. At that time, Stewart said, “Gay people love pretty things. So, we are aiming for a richness.”

Back then, she also said that the project is “a paranormal romp in a queer space.” More information on the reality series is yet to be known.

In Hollywood, Kristen Stewart is famous for playing the role of Bella Swan in the ‘Twilight’ movie franchise. Her most recent work is the horror movie, ‘Crime of the Future’. This year, she also received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Princess Diana Spencer in the biopic ‘Spencer’.