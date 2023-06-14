ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kristen Stewart writing script for stoner girl comedy with fiance Dylan Meyer

NewsWire
0
0

‘Twilight’ star Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer, who have announced plans to get married, are writing the script for a stoner girl comedy.

The ‘Spencer’ star told Interview magazine: “Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f***** stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company.”

The Oscar-nominated actress didn’t share anything further about the project, reports E! News. Kristen, 33, got engaged to Dylan in 2021 after two years of dating.

She also co-wrote the script for upcoming film ‘The Chronology of Water’, adapted from American author Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. ‘The Chronology of Water’, which also marks Kristen’s film directorial debut, has Imogen Poots in the lead role. The film is produced by Ridley Scott.

Her fiancee Meyer had earlier co-written Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’. Meyer is the daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer.

20230614-134004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hrithik calls changes in B’wood a ‘recalibration’ at Red Sea Film...

    Kristen Stewart selected President of International Jury at Berlinale 2023

    How ‘Never Have I Ever’ amped up Richa Moorjani ‘confidence’ on...

    Willow Smith on dad Will’s Oscars slap: ‘I see my family...