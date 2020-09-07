Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat go on a long drive

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently stepped out of home for a long drive. Accompanying them was their pet dog, Drogo.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit posted a picture of him and Kriti with the dog, seated in a car.

“Long drives,” he captioned the post, adding a heart eye emoji.

“You guys look cute each other,” a user commented.

“Hahah look at your dog. How cutely he is posing,” another one wrote.

During lockdown, Kriti and Pulkit shared several snapshots for fans on how they spent time with each other.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”.

–IANS

