As the film ‘Googly’ clocks a decade since its release on Wednesday, actress Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram to express her emotions and gratitude towards the milestone.

‘Googly’ is a Kannada romantic comedy directed by Pawan Wadeyar, which also featured the Kannada superstar Yash, the actor who set the box-office on fire with ‘K.G.F.’

In the film, Kriti shared the screen with Yash, who portrayed the charming boy-next-door character.

The actress shared a video from the film about key moments on her Instagram.

In the heartfelt note, Kriti reminisced about the journey she embarked upon with the film.

She captioned the post: “10 years to this brilliant, satisfying, iconic movie ‘GOOGLY’ ! A movie I knew was magical in every sense while I shot it. DR.Swathi aka Doctreeee is my most favourite character that I’ve ever played onscreen. And Sharath (@thenameisyash) will always be my favourite onscreen boyfriend haha! A movie that made me believe in love, in hard work, and in just having fun.”

The film tells the story of Sharath (played by Yash), a university topper and a fun loving guy, who falls for Swathi (played by Kriti Kharbanda) after he meets her at the World Economic Summit. The two fall in love but fate had different plans for them as Swathi meets with an accident followed by a misunderstanding between them.

Kriti expressing her gratitude to the director Pawan Wadeyar, said: “Thank you #jayanna sir for making this movie, believing in the script and believing that I could play Swathi. @pavanwadeyar I still remember our first narration that took place in my house in Bengaluru! U walked in, narrated the first half and promised to come back the next day to narrate the second half. The longest 24 hours of my life till date.”

The actress also shared that she made up her mind just by listening to the first half of the film.

“I was so invested in Sharad and Swathi and I couldn’t wait to hear more. I just had to know how their story unfolds! I’ll let you in on a little secret, I had decided that I’m doing the movie just after hearing the first half. I was in love with your art and your writing. Thank you for choosing me to be your Swathi. I’m forever grateful.”

She continued, “None of this would have been possible without the perfect Sharath, @thenameisyash a dream to work with! I had so much fun working with u, and I guess that translated onscreen making Sharath and Swathi the ideal most amazing couple! Despite the flaws in these characters they were so loved, coz they were so relatable. A big big thank u to my amazing fans and fan clubs for loving this movie more than I could possibly imagine.”

“I receive so many messages on a daily basis even today where you’ll shower Sharath and Swathi with so much love! Swathi for me is and will always be oh-so-special! Googly put me on the map and made me the actor I am today. I’ll never forget the day I walked into a Housefull theatre in Mysore, and was told by the owners that 80 per cent of the audience were watching it for the 2nd or 3rd time! The whistles I heard still echo in my heart. Thank you for giving me that feeling! It’ll last me a lifetime! This will never get old,” the actress added.

