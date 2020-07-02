Canindia News

Kriti Kharbanda watches Pulkit, pet dog ‘meditate’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE08

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda had a witty jibe when she caught her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor.

Posting a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: “They meditate. I watch.”

Kriti had recently shared a sun-kissed image of herself recently.

“A little sunshine #Sundayvibes,” she had captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her beau Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Related posts

Trishala Dutt opens up about mental health post boyfriend’s death

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Instagram makes live streams viewable on the desktop

CanIndia New Wire Service

Don’t worry, I am not dying: Neha Kakkar announces social media break

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.