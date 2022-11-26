Actress Kriti Sanon has penned a heartwarming note for her co-star Varun Dhawan and the entire team of their film ‘Bhediya’. She said that she is extremely proud of the movie.

She took to Instagram, where she shared stills from the movie and alongside Kriti wrote: “Its #Bhediya Time! A film I am extremely proud of! Dr Anika will always remain special to me as one of my quirkiest and trickiest characters!”

“@varundvn you have killed it & how.. I’m so proud! I’m happy we could come together for this special one.. to many more- sooner this time. @amarkaushik You are our main Bhediya whose Howl is gonna amaze the world! A separate post coming soon your way! Love you.”

“#Dinoo This is my 6th with you and @maddockfilms and i’m gonna stop counting now.. Your conviction and hunger to take risks and do something unique while saying something so important is what makes you YOU. super proud!”

She mentioned that she is a fan of her co-actor Abhishek Bannerjee.

“You are on and I’ve clapped on your scenes! Tooooo good! @paalinkabak welcome to the movies and what an outstanding debut! @deepakdobriyal1 sirrrrr!! Aap Kamaal ho! Special mention for the BRILLIANT cinematography @jishnudop and the OUTSTANDING VFX @mpc_film.”

She concluded by saying: “YOU guys have made our Bhediya world a memorable experience – nothing short of international standards!! Kudos! Our Bhediya is YOURS and so is Dr Anika.. hope she makes you laugh, crack up and think all at the same time!”

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh; a young man named Bhaskar, who gets bit by a wolf in the forest and turns into a werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

