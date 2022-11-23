ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as she visits old school after 15 years

NewsWire
0
0

Kriti Sanon, who is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’, is in her home city Delhi where she paid a visit to her school, DPS R. K. Puram, and savoured old memories.

The actress took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about the feeling of going back to her school days. She wrote in the caption, “Back to school! After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya. Nostalgic.”

She added: “D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say ‘I made it!’ #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart.”

In her Instagram stories, the actress, who has grown from strength to strength in her career, credited her school and teachers for shaping the person she has grown into today.

Kriti recently also unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next ‘Shehzada’, where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti has a strong line-up of films, which include ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘The Crew’.

20221123-191202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Louis Tomlinson drops ‘Bigger Than Me’ single from his upcoming album

    Saba Azad wraps up the shoot of her movie ‘Song of...

    Simbu begins work on final schedule of ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’

    ‘Mr & Mrs Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla join the...