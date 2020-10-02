Kriti Sanon pens poem defining her resilient streak

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Kriti Sanon has defined a resilient streak about her on social media with a touch of poetry.

“Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! That’s me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left,” Kriti wrore on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon commented: “Krits proud of the person you are.”

This is not the first time Kriti has shared self-composed poetry on social media.

She tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem based on domestic violence, and had also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.

The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama “Panipat”, will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled “Mimi”.

The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple, and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

